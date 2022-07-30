Officials responding to 2-story structure fire in Travis County

Travis County ESD #12 is responding to a two-story structure fire in Manor.

Officials say the fire is well involved, and has spread to about two acres of brush and grass. Forward progression of the fire has stopped.

Austin-Travis County EMS says it has transported two individuals to area hospitals due to smoke inhalation. The individuals are in stable condition.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Travis County ESD #12)

Additional resources are responding to assist in fighting the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates