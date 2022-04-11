Austin High School student in custody after stabbing incident, 2 hurt

An Austin High School student was taken into custody after injuring two other students Monday morning.

Austin High Principal Dr. Melvin Bedford said in a letter to families that the students were injured by a classmate with a pocket knife. He said both students were helped and that their families were notified.

"Austin ISD takes violence of any kind very seriously. Fighting or weapons at school are not tolerated and will be dealt with immediately," Dr. Bedford said.

Dr. Bedford said that they encourage the community to report fights or threatening behavior of any kind to Austin ISD police at 512-414-1703. He adds that if anyone has any questions or concerns they should contact 512-414-2505.

A "Coffee and Pastries with the Principal" event is being hosted today via Zoom at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. if families have any questions as well.

