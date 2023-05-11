article

Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran at the center of Jordan Neely's choking death aboard a subway train last week, is expected to turn himself in to police as soon as Friday to face criminal charges over the incident.

Neely, who was homeless, died on May 1 after Penny allegedly held him in a chokehold for several minutes.

According to witnesses, Neely was yelling at and harassing passengers on the train before he was subdued by Neely and others, and ultimately died.

The Medical Examiner's office ruled Neely's death a homicide.

Penny, 24, will face a charge of second degree manslaughter, which could carry a jail term of up to 15 years.

"We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, which we expect to take place tomorrow," the Manhattan district attorney's office said in a statement.

Last Friday, attorneys for Penny released a statement that read:

"We would first like to express, on behalf of Daniel Penny, our condolences to those close to Mr. Neely. Mr. Neely had a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness. When Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves, until help arrived. Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death.

"For too long, those suffering from mental illness have been treated with indifference. We hope that out of this awful tragedy will come a new commitment by our elected officials to address the mental health crisis on our streets and subways."

However, Neely's family rejected the apology, saying through their attorneys that it was "a character assassination."

"Daniel Penny’s press release is not an apology nor an expression of regret. It is a character assassination, and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan‘s life. In the first paragraph he talks about how ‘good’ he is and the next paragraph he talks about how ‘bad’ Jordan was in an effort to convince us Jordan’s life was ‘worthless.’ The truth is, he knew nothing about Jordans history when he intentionally wrapped his arms around Jordan‘s neck, and squeezed and kept squeezing."

"In the last paragraph, Daniel Penny suggests that the general public has shown ‘indifference’ for people like Jordan, but that term is more appropriately used to describe himself. It is clear he is the one who acted with indifference, both at the time he killed Jordan and now in his first public message. He never attempted to help him at all. In short, his actions on the train, and now his words, show why he needs to be in prison."

There have been a string of protests across the city following Neely's death. As a result, at least 11 people have been arrested and the NYPD is searching for five protesters who allegedly stormed the subway tracks on the Upper East Side last Saturday.

Who was Jordan Neely?

Neely was not the first member of his family to die violently. His mother, Christie Neely, disappeared in 2007 and her body was found stuffed in a suitcase in the Bronx.

Christie Neely's boyfriend was charged with strangling her, and Jordan testified at the boyfriend's murder trial.

Jordan Neely is pictured before going to see the Michael Jackson movie, "This is It," outside the Regal Cinemas in Times Square in 2009. (Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Neely's mental health began deteriorating at some point after that, and Mayor Eric Adams said the young man "interacted with many city agencies and community-based organizations and providers" over the years.

"Those efforts were not enough, and we must find ways to strengthen our system starting with investigation and accountability," Adams said.

Adams said he would bring together the leaders of the five organizations that contract with the city to provide homeless outreach services for a summit next week on improving outcomes for people with serious mental illness.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.