Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch, Rudolph Cereal return for the holidays

General Mills is bringing back some of its fan-favorite holiday cereals just in time for the holiday season.

The Minnesota-based food company announced the return of Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch and Rudolph Cereal.

According to General Mills, Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch is a "holiday twist" on the classic version- with a "Christmas cookie taste in every square."

Rudolph Cereal features a hot cocoa-flavored cereal that includes marshmallows in the shapes of holiday trees, elf hats and Rudolph’s red nose.

Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch returns to store shelves (Credit: General Mills)

The cereals are available at major retailers nationwide.

But the new holiday treats aren’t just limited to eating with a spoon and cereal bowl.

General Mills said fans can get into the holiday spirit by making Betty Crocker Sugar Cookies , which are topped with Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch cereal or Betty Crocker brownies that include a cocoa and marshmallow Rudolph Cereal topping.

Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch and Rudolph Cereal (Credit: General Mills)

The company is also rolling out other holiday treats this season including Pillsbury Grands! Hot Cocoa Rolls, and LÄRABAR Gingerbread Bars.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.