Summer heat can be dangerous for those working outside, officials say

The month of June is expected to bring extreme heat to Central Texas after triple-digit temps in early May for the first time in decades.

Those high temperatures can be dangerous for those working outdoors.

Heatwave potentially life-threatening to workers: OSHA

What they're saying:

Heat, humidity, and the chance for rain mark the start of June in Central Texas.

Temperatures are projected to reach 90 degrees and higher in the first week with triple digits on Sunday.

According to OSHA, for people that work outdoors, the heatwave can be life-threatening.

OSHA says fifty to seventy percent of outdoor fatalities happen in the first few days of working in warm or hot environments.

OSHA suggests outdoor workers build a tolerance for the heat before working a full shift.

TxDOT highlights risk for road crews

Local perspective:

"The summertime is a perfect window for us. There is lighter traffic volumes in Austin, it is a good time for us to get out there with the maintenance crews and do a lot of construction jobs, it really gives us that open window where it is a lot safer for us to be on the road," said TxDOT Special Jobs Supervisor Jason Whitworth.

In a social media post, the Texas Department of Transportation highlighted the risk Austin road crews are taking to complete projects during the hot spell.

The agency is encouraging staff to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade, and listen to their body.

"The heat is just another factor for us to consider. I mean traffic is not the only danger out there I mean heat illnesses can be a factor too," said Whitworth.

ATCEMS warns about heat exhaustion

Dig deeper:

A press conference was held last month to bring awareness of the high temperatures and how the weather can lead to heat-related illness, like heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and heat cramps.

"Heat exhaustion is the vast majority of the heat-related illnesses that we see. Those symptoms for review include cool, pale, clammy skin, weakness, dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, vomiting and that fast, weak pulse that you'll feel sometimes when you're working in the heat," said ATCEMS Chief of Staff Westley Hopkins.