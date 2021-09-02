SUMMER'S OVER: City of Austin pools transition to winter schedules

The end of summer is here as the City of Austin's pools begin the transition from their summer operations to winter schedules.

Several pools will be closed by Labor Day while several year-round pools will resume daily operation.

Below are the pools that will be closing for the season and their final day of operations for the year:

Govalle Pool - Friday, September 3

Shipe Pool - Friday, September 3

Dottie Jordan Pool - Sunday, September 5

Civitan Pool - Sunday, September 5

West Austin Pool - Sunday, September 5

Garrison Pool - Monday, September 6

Mabel Davis Pool - Monday, September 6

Walnut Creek Pool - Monday, September 6

On Monday, September 6, the following year-round pools will resume daily operations:

Liz Carpenter Fountain, 201 Dawson Rd. (other splash pads will close September 26, 2021)

Springwoods Pool, 13320 Lyndhurst St.

Bartholomew Pool, 1800 E. 51st St.

Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr. (Closed Thursday for cleaning)

Big Stacy Pool, 700 E. Live Oak St.

Deep Eddy Pool, 401 Deep Eddy Ave.

For more information on the pools, including operating hours, you can go here.

