Super Bowl LVII: Pennsylvania churchgoers end mass with Eagles fight song

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Pennsylvania
EXTON, Pa. - The Holy Spirit isn't the only one felt during worship service at a Chester County church on Super Bowl Sunday. 

Parishioners at an Exton church were caught on video ending a Sunday mass with "Fly, Eagles Fly" - showing off their Eagles spirit. 

The video, recorded by Michael Curcio, shows churchgoers singing the song in unison as they left mass at the SS Phillip and James Catholic Church. 

The Delaware Valley is decked out in green as fans prepare to cheer on the Birds in the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

For these parishioners, football and faith go hand in hand.  

