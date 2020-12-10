Surgeon general suggests getting tested 3-5 days after each gathering without masks

The United States Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams suggested on Twitter that those who are gathering outside their household without masks should get tested 3-5 days after each gathering.

In a string of tweets posted on Thursday, Adams reminded the public that those who may have traveled over the holidays should remain vigilant with tracking any potential exposure to COVID-19 and monitor themselves for early symptoms, especially since new antiviral treatments such as monoclonal antibody therapies or remdesivir work best when given early.

FILE - An employee of Egyptian pharmaceutical company Eva Pharma holds a pack containing vials of Remdesivir.

RELATED: FDA approves emergency use of Regeneron COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy used to treat Trump

“If you’ve gathered outside your household without masks, get tested 3-5 days after each gathering. You could have no symptoms/ spread the virus to vulnerable friends and family unknowingly,” the tweet read.

Advertisement

The surgeon general went on to advise that anyone who may experience mild symptoms or have suspicions of being exposed to the novel coronavirus should get tested immediately.

RELATED: WHO: ‘No evidence’ remdesivir an effective treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

“Get tested IMMEDIATELY if you have any symptoms suspicious for #COVID19 (especially loss of taste or smell). This helps your family and community because it stops spread early, and it could save your life- new antiviral treatments work best when given early,” the Twitter thread continued.

Adams also highlighted the newer anti-viral treatments that have been given emergency approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the past months to help both to alleviate and prevent severe symptoms of COVID-19, stating that those treatments work best if the virus is caught early.

RELATED: FDA authorizes emergency use of Eli Lilly monoclonal antibody therapy to treat COVID-19

“The newest anti-viral treatments work best when given within the first 3 days – especially the monoclonal antibodies and Remdesivir. But you can’t get them early if you wait till you feel terrible to get tested. So get tested, and ask about new- even outpatient- treatments,” the thread concluded.

As the U.S. comes closer to approving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for mass use, the FDA had issued emergency approval for several monoclonal antibody therapy treatments as well as the controversial remdesivir to help treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

While further research is suggested for several of these treatments, the results on data collected thus far show patients who were given these particular anti-viral treatments were able to stave off more severe symptoms of COVID-19, avoid being put on a respirator or even shortening hospital stays.