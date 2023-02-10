Police chief stresses importance of surveillance cameras after arrest of serial burglar

San Marcos police are reminding people about the importance of surveillance cameras for homes and businesses one month after the arrest of a serial burglar.

San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge says surveillance camera footage is a huge help when it comes to solving cases.

The case of Jose Enrique Medina, Jr. is just one example. He was arrested for a series of burglaries from August to November 2022.

Police say he stole $23,000 worth of products from perfume and beauty supply stores not just in San Marcos, but in Austin and San Antonio as well.

Officials say they used cameras around town to track him down, and he was arrested in San Antonio.

In Hays County, he was charged with eight counts of burglary of a building.

Standridge says property crimes have gone up nine percent. Violent crimes have gone up 52 percent in the last five years. He says 29.3 percent of violent crime perpetrators are coming from Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

"Because we are dealing with so many external variables that are affecting crime in San Marcos, we have actually put cameras on all the major ingress and egress routes to San Marcos," Standridge said. "We're building a perimeter fence electronically around San Marcos, because we have so many people coming into the city, because we are located on the corridor."

He says property crimes typically happen along the I-35 corridor by restaurants and hotels. Many cases involve guns stolen from vehicles.

"Our message to responsible gun owners, do not leave your guns in your vehicles because when those guns are stolen, guess what they're ultimately used during? Violent crimes," Standridge said.

He says all businesses should have an alarm system and security cameras.

"I think the responsible thing to do as a business operating in any of cities along the I-35 corridor is to install cameras. Cost is no longer prohibitive," he said.

If your home or business cameras capture any crime happening, let law enforcement know.