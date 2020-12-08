Suspect arrested for stealing car in Killeen with two kids inside

A male suspect has been taking into custody after he stole a car in Killeen that had two young children inside it. The victim told police officers that she had walked into a gas station when the suspect got into her vehicle and drove off with her two children in the back seat.

According to police, a call about the car being stolen came into 911 dispatch around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8. The victim told police officers that a suspect drove off in her white Kia and that her two-year-old and seven-year-old were in the vehicle still.

The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Stan Schlueter Loop.

Officers with the Killeen Police Department quickly canvassed the area before locating the stolen vehicle at a parking lot within the 4000 block of W. Stan Schlueter Loop. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to police. The children were located inside the vehicle unharmed.

For precautionary measures, paramedics checked the welfare of the children before they were returned safely to their mother.

“This is a reminder about not leaving your keys in an unattended vehicle. In a matter of seconds, a thief looks for easy access to commit a crime of opportunity. The officers with Days A Shift did an outstanding job locating the suspect and safely returning the children,” stated Assistant Chief Donohue.

The Killeen Police Department said in a press release that the investigation is ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.

