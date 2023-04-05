Suspect arrested for I-35 hit-and-run that killed 1

article

A suspect has been arrested for a March hit-and-run that killed a man.

On Friday, March 31 at approximately 5:14 a.m., Austin police responded to a crash between a two-door car and an SUV in the 2900 block of I-35 North upper deck southbound.

Police say the driver of the car, identified as Milton Castanon Villatoro, crashed into the SUV and left the scene without helping or calling 911.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Elias Saenz, was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police located and arrested Villatoro for Intoxication Assault and Fail to Stop and Render Aid.

The incident is being investigated as Austin's 26th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 26 fatalities for the year.

The investigation is still pending. Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111.

You may submit your tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.