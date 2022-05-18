Suspect arrested in shooting of Arlington dealership owner trying to recover loaner

article

Arlington police announced an arrest in Monday’s shooting that left a car lot owner fighting for his life.

Brian Espy, 31, was arrested in Grand Prairie on Wednesday.

Investigators say Espy bought a vehicle from Salem Autos three weeks ago. While it was getting serviced, car lot owner Adel Elhindawi provided him a loaner car.

After Espy's car was repaired, he failed to bring the loaner back.

Elhindawi then went to Espy with an employee on Monday to recover the loaner car from an apartment complex. That’s when police say Espy shot him.

Espy is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated robbery.

At last check, Elhindawi remains in critical condition.