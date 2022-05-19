Search for suspect who assaulted elderly victim at North Austin Costco
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery at a Costco in North Austin.
According to police, the suspect assaulted an elderly victim and stole his wallet containing credit cards and an undisclosed amount of cash. The robbery happened around 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, May 5 at the Costco on Research Boulevard.
The suspect allegedly assaulted an elderly victim and stole his wallet containing credit cards and an undisclosed amount of cash. (APD)
The suspect is described as:
- Black Female
- 20-30 years of age
- 5’4 to 5’ 6" tall, 180 lbs.
- Long braided hair
- Sunglasses at the time of the Robbery
The suspect was last seen wearing:
- White T-shirt with a Nike check emblem
- Black tights with the Nike emblem on left side of leg
- Pink athletic shoes
- Covid face mask
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.