Suspect in Austin officer-involved shooting identified

The Brief APD released the name of the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on Sept. 10 The suspect was charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer and burglary of a residence The officer involved was also identified by police



Austin police have identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting.

Police said 30-year-old Brandon Thompson was charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer and burglary of a residence.

He is in custody at a local hospital.

APD also released the name of the police officer involved. Senior officer Adam Reinhart has 6 years, 2 months of service with the Austin Police Department (APD).

What happened?

The backstory:

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Azie Morton Road in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Thompson allegedly shot a woman in the back of the head, fired at officers on scene and led law enforcement on an hours-long manhunt through a neighborhood on Wednesday.

That manhunt ended when Thompson allegedly broke into a home where the owner shot him in the arm and leg.

Additional charges could be forthcoming, and questions still remain as to why a shelter in place order was lifted before the suspect was apprehended.

"Now listen, I have serious questions about why that happened myself," said Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis. "I know there’s questions about that and I will get to the bottom of why that happened and ensure that there are processes in place to ensure that it does not happen again."

The officer was sent to the hospital where they underwent surgery and is now in recovery. The officer is reportedly in stable condition.

Dig deeper:

Thompson has an extensive criminal background.

He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, stolen vehicle, and evading police, with some sentences and other dismissed cases.

Chief Davis gives preliminary details on shooting

Timeline:

Austin police held a news conference to discuss the incident.

APD Chief Lisa Davis spoke to the media, offering preliminary information about the shooting.

She says that a group of officers were enforcing the park curfew in Zilker Park and came up on a car that had been reported stolen and called for a tow.

One officer remained on scene while the others left to look for other curfew violators. When the tow company arrived, the remaining officer helped out and saw two people emerging from the tree line nearby, a woman with a man behind her by about five or six feet, says Davis.

The officer issued commands to the pair, and saw the man appearing to be hiding something in his hands. The officer issued commands to the man to show his hands, and the man lifted the gun, shot the woman in the back of the head and fired at the officer too.

The officer returned fire, and it is currently unknown if the officer's bullets struck the suspect, as the man disappeared into the brush based on the officer's body-worn camera footage.

Other officers returned to the scene and one transported the injured officer to the hospital while others stayed with the woman and called ATCEMS. Davis says they do not foresee a positive outcome for her, but that no pronouncement has been made as of Wednesday morning.

The suspect fled the scene, prompting a "huge hunt" for him involving SWAT, K-9 units and Air-1.

Police later received a 911 call about a suspicious person from an Austin ISD police sergeant, who reported trying to approach him, but he took off running. APD officers ran after him and followed him into the Barton Hills subdivision where he tried to enter a home, but was shot in the arm and leg by the homeowner.

The suspect is in stable condition, says Davis.

A shelter in place was in effect for about 15 minutes and was changed to an "avoid the area" warning, something that Chief Davis says never should have happened, and she will be investigating.

The homeowner, who was in the building during the press conference, reportedly told Davis herself that the shelter in place saved his and his family's lives because he was able to prepare.

Davis ended her briefing by encouraging people to sign up for Warn Central Texas.