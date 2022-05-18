Suspect charged for slashing tires to multiple vehicles in Kyle neighborhoods

The Kyle Police Department arrested a man who was suspected of slashing tires in the Woodlands and Cool Springs neighborhoods on Monday.

Police said dispatch received its first call from the 400 block of Evening Star at 3:38 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found several vehicles with tires slashed on multiple streets. Officers took a total of 31 reports for related incidents spread throughout the neighborhoods.

Late Monday night, a resident saw a man acting suspiciously and called 911. When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Russell Kershaw in the process of slashing more tires.

Police said they found an additional 16 tires that were slashed in the neighborhood.

Kershaw was taken into custody and booked into the Hays County Jail on two charges of felony criminal mischief.

Residents that have information concerning this or other related crimes are encouraged to contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232.