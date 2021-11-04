Suspect exposes himself to child near Live Oak Elementary School

The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect who exposed himself to a child at Live Oak Elementary School in North Austin.

According to police, the victim was walking to school on Wednesday, November 3 between 7 and 8 a.m., and was approached by the suspect in the 12600 block of Turtle Rock Road. The suspect reportedly called the child over to him, then forcibly took the child to a nearby area where he touched the child in a sexual manner.

The suspect stopped his assault when other students approached, according to police.

He then fled the scene on foot. "I was shocked, we just don’t really have this kind of stuff happening around here," said Mervin Goad, who lives nearby.

With the area near two schools, neighbors like Goad said it’s a common route for kids to walk to school. "I see a lot of parents who walk their kids as well whether it be the elementary school or the middle school."

Goad said he couldn’t believe something like this would happen in their area. "I’ve lived here since 1996 and for the most part, it’s safe. We have very few problems here partly because it’s well lit and most of my neighbors we kinda look out for each other."

The suspect is described as a Black male and is approximately 5’05" to 5’10" with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue or black jumpsuit with an attached hood and a black bandanna around his neck. The suspect is also believed to have been wearing blue or black boots.

APD is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect, as well as any individual who may have additional information about this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Child Abuse tip line at (512) 974-6880, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

