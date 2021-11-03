Live Oak student approached by stranger while walking to school

Live Oak Elementary is asking parents to talk with their children about safety after a student was reportedly approached by an unknown individual while walking to school.

The student reported to campus staff that the incident occured Wednesday morning near Piney Point Drive and Turtle Rock Road. The student was able to retreat from the situation.

Live Oak Elementary says the incident was immediately reported to Round Rock ISD and local police and is currently under investigation.

The school is asking parents to remind their children to be focused on their surroundings and take necessary precautions to stay safe such as:

Always walk or bike with other students

Be alert to what is happening and who is around you

Never go near a stranger's car

Never accept rides from a stranger

If a stranger attempts to have you come with them or makes you feel uncomfortable scream and run away. Find an adult you know and report what happened immediately.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter