Suspect from Hays County Most Wanted List arrested in San Marcos

A suspect from the Hays County Most Wanted List has been arrested in San Marcos.

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, Hays County Crime Stoppers received information that one of the persons on the Hays County Most Wanted list was at a residence in San Marcos on January 25.

Deputies reportedly had Robert Bernal in custody on a warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child within fifteen minutes of receiving the information.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office wants to remind everyone that tips such as this one could earn up to $1000.00 in reward money, is completely anonymous, and protected by law from even

court discovery.

If you have information regarding criminal activity or wanted persons, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com

