Suspect in crash that killed troopers, civilian was stopped for speeding before crash, sources say

The woman accused of killing two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a third man in a crash on I-95 Monday morning was pulled over for speeding minutes before the crash, sources say.

Those sources tell FOX 29 she was stopped by the same troopers she is accused of fatally striking minutes later.

Troopers Martin F. Mack and Branden Sisca pulled over Webb’s 2014 Chevrolet Captiva on I-95 after midnight, but sources say the stop lasted for less than a minute.

During the stop, the troopers received a ‘priority call’ for a man walking on the southbound lanes of the highway near the Broad Street exit.

After getting Webb’s driver’s license, registration, and insurance, Mack and Sisca were called away and left her with a warning to slow down. Sources tell FOX 29 the entire stop was caught on their dashboard camera and that the interaction lasted less than one minute.

Sources also pointed to another Twitter account appearing to belong to Webb. A tweet from the account sent at 12:47 a.m. Monday mentioned a traffic stop that involved speeding.

Authorities say she was back driving at a high rate of speed after the stop, and collided with troopers Mack and Sisca as they walked the 28-year-old man who was on the highway back to their patrol car. All three men were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources say Webb’s blood alcohol level after the crash registered at twice the legal limit.

In a tweet from mid-January, Webb appeared to boast about her abilities to drive while intoxicated.

"If you ask me, I’m the best drunk driver ever," the post reads.

Sources have confirmed investigators are looking into her social media.

Officials say Trooper Mack, 33, joined the force in 2014 while Sisca, 29, only recently graduated from the academy and had enlisted in February of 2021. Sisca was also a Fire Chief of Trappe Fire Company in Montgomery County.

