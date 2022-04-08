Suspect in custody for vandalizing East Austin church, police say

A suspect is in custody after allegedly vandalizing an East Austin church.

Police got a call around 2 a.m. Friday morning about a man throwing objects at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. The church is 70 years old.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Carlos Ramos. Officials say he's charged with criminal mischief, which is a felony. He's been booked into the Travis County Jail. It's not clear what the motive was.

Members of the Cristo Rey Catholic Church told FOX 7's Rudy Koski that a man came by and threw rocks into the windows as well as at other area businesses.

Church members and volunteers spent the day picking up the pieces. Representatives with the church say 30 windows were broken, the front door was cracked and pews were damaged from shattered glass.

"It's just sad this occurred as Christians, one of the holiest weeks of the year, we're walking into holy week, but you know what, it's a building, and although it's part of this community and 1,600 families call this home, we are still very grateful that nobody was injured," said Camille Garcia with the Austin Diocese.

Church members say they plan to take the broken pieces and use them for a mosaic.

"We're picking up the smallest pieces we can find. No matter how small. As Jesus said, as the size of a mustard seed, that's how much he loves us. So we're picking up every glass the size of a mustard seed," Rey Vasquez said. "We're going to take this tragedy and make something beautiful of it."

There's no estimate on the amount of damage yet. The church doesn't plan on canceling any events this weekend.

Garcia has a message for the suspect, "I'm sorry you felt compelled to do this. You are probably sad for something, and you're probably hurting and broken and that's okay. We're all broken in some way, shape, or fashion, and we just need to pray for one another."

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the crime to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

