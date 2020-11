The Pflugerville Police Department says it has a taken a shooting suspect into custody.

Police responded to a shots fired call at 1:15 p.m. at 413 Swenson Farms Boulevard at the Autumn Ranch Apartments. Police say the suspect was taken into custody at 1702 W. Pecan Street.

Details about what exactly happened have not been released but police say the investigation is still ongoing.

