SMPD: Suspect, juvenile shoot, kill man while purchasing marijuana

A suspect has been sentenced to life without parole for shooting and killing a man who was selling marijuana during an attempted robbery.

According to the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD), multiple people called 911 on June 19, 2017 to report that an individual had been shot in the parking lot of the Laundry Basket laundromat. The laundromat is located off of Aquarena Springs Drive in San Marcos.

Police officers and EMTs attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead on scene. Police later identified the victim as Ryan Kincaid.

According to police, Kincaid had been shot once in the chest.

Police talked with eyewitnesses who said there had been two potential assailants. The shooter had reportedly fled on foot, while an accomplice had reportedly driven away in a vehicle.

The vehicle was located in a nearby parking lot across the street, according to police. Officers and detectives began canvassing the area, and the two suspects were found at the nearby Motel 8.

The shooter, identified as 24-year-old Kyle Randall Sample, confessed to traveling from Three Rivers, Texas, to San Marcos in the company of a 15-year-old juvenile accomplice to stage a robbery.

According to police, the juvenile contacted the victim, offering to purchase marijuana from him. When the victim arrived at their agreed-upon location, the juvenile entered his vehicle.

Sample then reportedly approached the vehicle, brandishing a .45 caliber revolver. When the victim attempted to defend himself, Sample shot him once in the chest, according to police.

The juvenile drove the vehicle away while Sample fled on foot.

A jury found Sample guilty of intentionally murdering Kincaid in the course of a robbery. The prosecution was not seeking the death penalty, making life without parole automatic.

