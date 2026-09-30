Suspect in planned attack on Texas State Capitol arrested overnight: DPS

The Brief Bexar County man arrested in connection with a planned attack on Texas State Capitol DPS received information about the attack Tuesday evening, made the arrest early Wednesday morning Capitol remains open for regular operating hours, but DPS will have an increased presence



Law enforcement officials have arrested a Bexar County man for his part in a planned violent attack on the Texas State Capitol, says the Texas Department of Public Safety.

40-year-old Benny Caldera Jr was arrested early Wednesday morning at his Converse home for felony terroristic threat against a public servant.

Benny Caldera Jr

What we know:

DPS says that Sept. 29, it received "credible information" about someone planning a violent attack on the Capitol on Thursday, Oct. 1.

DPS special agents worked alongside the FBI and local law enforcement to investigate the threat.

At around 3 a.m. Sept. 30, DPS SWAT arrested Caldera at his home and he was taken to the Bexar County Jail.

DPS leadership also notified Texas state legislators about the threat and arrest.

What we don't know:

DPS says the investigation is ongoing, but did not provide any specifics on what type of "violent attack" was planned, what "credible information" they received, or if Caldera had any co-conspirators.

Caldera has been identified as the "main suspect" in the planned attack.

What's next:

DPS says that the Capitol remains open for regular operating hours.

DPS will have an increased presence at the Capitol to protect employees, state officials and visitors.

What you can do:

Texas DPS is reminding the public to report any suspicious behavior or activities through the iWatchTexas mobile app, the iWatchTexas website or by calling 1-844-643-2251. All reports are confidential and take less than five minutes.

Some specific examples include:

Comments made regarding killing or harming someone

Strangers asking questions about building security features and procedures

A social media post about a possible attack or a desire to commit an act of violence

A social media account encouraging and posting about acts of vandalism, sabotage or arson

Purchasing supplies that could be used to make bombs or weapons or purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials

Taking photographs or videos of security features, such as cameras or checkpoints

However, emergencies should still be reported to 911.