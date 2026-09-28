Texas weather: State prepares for heavy rainfall, flooding threats

The Brief Large portion of Texas facing heavy rainfall, flooding threats this week State officials issue early warning Monday urging Texans to get ready Heavy rain could reach I-35 corridor from north Texas through central Texas



A large portion of the state is facing heavy rainfall and flooding threats later in the week.

The message from state leaders was simple: prepare now before the rain arrives.

What they're saying:

"We want to make sure that our fellow Texans know about the volume of rain that's about to hit their region," said Governor Greg Abbott.

State officials issued an early warning Monday urging Texans to get ready for what could be a significant flooding event.

Abbott says the weather could be similar to July’s deadly flooding. He says there’s still time to prepare.

"Please take whatever action you can to prepare yourself, your family, your home for the heavy rain that may come," said Governor Abbott.

Timeline:

It begins Monday night with a slight risk of flooding and possible flash flooding in far west Texas and El Paso.

By Tuesday, the rain is expected to spread across much of west Texas and the Panhandle from Amarillo to Lubbock to Midland.

"Fash floods should be anticipated. Rain of five to seven inches coming down. Wind. In those areas up to 60 miles per hour, including the potential for tropical tornadoes with wind up to 80 miles per hour," said Governor Abbott.

On Wednesday, the impact will be felt across the majority of Texas, according to Abbott.

Heavy rain could reach the I-35 corridor from north Texas through central Texas.

The cold front pushing into those regions could bring significant rainfall.

"There is a possibility that the front could stall. And if it stalls, it could result in an extraordinary amount of inches of rain falling in those regions that might be incalculable at this time," said Governor Abbott.

The flash flooding risk continues into Thursday with 10 inches of rain expected from areas north of Dallas to south of San Antonio.

By the numbers:

About 1900 state responders are deployed, including equipment for high water vehicles, search and rescue boats, and rescue helicopters.

TxDOT says its crews will continue to monitor roadways and drainage systems, perform debris removal and collect damage assessments as needed.

"Just six inches of fast-moving water can cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles. We encourage you to turn around, don't drown, and never drive around barricades, and use extreme caution on wet roadways," said Brandye Hendrickson with TxDOT.

The Texas National Guard is also activating personnel and equipment in areas that could be impacted.

More than 100 personnel along with four helicopters, and more than 30 military vehicles for high-water rescues.

"These capabilities can do, as I've said, aerial search and rescue, evacuations on the ground and air across inundated areas, and also critical supply delivery to include food, water, and medicine," said Major General Thomas Suelzer with the Texas Military Department.

What's next:

The Emergency Operations Center will begin 24/7 operations starting Tuesday at 7 am.

Weather forecast for Sept. 28