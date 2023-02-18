Authorities say a man was shot to death Saturday after reportedly stabbing two police officers in west Houston.

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but it happened in the 13300 block of Agarita Ln near Westpark Tollway. Initial details are an unidentified man stabbed two officers, and at least one officer shot at them, killing them.

During a press conference, Chief Troy Finner gave preliminary details starting with how officers were called to the scene around 8 a.m. for a "citizen in crisis." Once police arrived, they tried to de-escalate the situation but called for backup and the unidentified man took out a knife and began stabbing officers.

Chief Finner said one of the responding officers then fired at the suspect, it's unclear how many times, but was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told the man did have a history of mental illness.

One of the officers was a 3-year veteran with HPD, who suffered a stab wound in the jaw area. Another officer was stabbed in the chin and only identified as a 15-year veteran. Both were rushed to the hospital, but Chief Finner said the two were "in good spirits."

Per policy, the officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. No additional details were shared, as of this writing.

An investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.