Suspect sought in four gas station robberies across Austin area

Three police departments are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say was involved in four robberies at four different gas stations across the Austin area.

The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit, West Lake Hills Police Department, and San Marcos Police Department are investigating four robberies that occurred at two gas stations in Austin, one in San Marcos, and one in West Lake Hills.

The two Austin robberies took place at the Texan Market on Amherst Drive in North Austin just before 8 p.m. Dec. 22 and the Valero on East Stassney Lane in South Austin at 9:15 p.m. Dec. 26.

The suspect is described as a White or light-skinned Hispanic man in his early 20s. (Austin Police Department)

APD says that in each case, the suspect made threats to the store employee and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. In the West Lake Hills robbery, he had one known accomplice guarding the convenience store door.



The suspect is described as:

• White or light-skinned Hispanic male

• Early 20s

• Approximately 5’10" tall

• 170 lbs

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

