Suspect steals truck, attempts to steal ATM in Northeast Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating after a suspect stole a truck and attempted to steal an ATM in Northeast Austin. The incident happened at the Austin Telco Federal Credit Union located at 1100 Center Ridge Drive.

Police say they received a call at around 5:57 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle and when officers arrived they found a truck with a chain attached that was wrapped around an ATM. The suspect had already fled the scene.

Officials say the truck was stolen from a nearby business and that the truck's ignition had been punched out.

A description of the suspect has not been released.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Advertisement



