Suspect steals vehicle in Williamson County armed robbery

A victim has had their vehicle stolen in an armed robbery that took place in Williamson County Saturday afternoon.

According to Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody, a suspect pulled up in the victim's driveway off of Woodpecker Run in Jarrell, displayed a gun, and stole their silver Chevy Silverado.

The suspect has been described as a white male in his late 20's or early 30's weighing approximately 200 pounds and is six-foot tall. He was seen wearing a teal long sleeve shirt with dark color basketball shorts.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.