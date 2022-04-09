Suspected drunk driver arrested after driving through Dallas Love Field gate

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of driving a vehicle through a gate at Dallas Love Field and into a private hangar space early Saturday morning.

The man, later identified as Jaime Salazar, reportedly crashed through the east side of the gate at Love Field just off Lemmon Avenue, near Midway Road, just after 3 a.m.

The driver got into a private hangar space and struck two planes’ wings and a fuel truck before police stopped him.

Salazar was arrested for DWI after officers conducted a field sobriety test. Police said he had to be transported to a hospital "due to his level intoxication," which is Dallas Fire-Rescue policy.

Other charges are pending.

There was no impact to any flights Saturday morning.

No one was hurt.

