Suspects arrested following shelter in place order in Leander

Two suspects have been arrested following an emergency ‘shelter in place’ warning early this morning. The select neighborhoods in Leander that received the message are now safe and residents are free to leave their homes.

According to the Leander Police Department, police responded to the 2800 Block of South Bagdad Road around 3:07 a.m. on Feb. 26 to investigate a report of a suspicious individual that was possibly casing the business for a robbery.

The caller reportedly said the individual was believed to be carrying a rifle and was seen getting in and out of a vehicle in the parking lot.

When police arrived, officers approached a vehicle matching the caller’s description. The vehicle reportedly fled the area traveling northbound on South Bagdad Road. Officers pursued this vehicle until it crashed into a gate at the intersection of American Trail and South Bagdad Road, according to police.

Two suspects then fled into the neighborhood on foot.

The two suspects were later located in Cedar Park and taken into custody by police.

The driver, 21-year-old Dylan Gleason, was arrested for Evading in a Vehicle and Evading on Foot. The passenger, 19-year-old Zachary Cortes was arrested for Evading on Foot.

Both individuals were transported to the Williamson County Jail.

