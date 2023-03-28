VIDEO: H-E-B employee in Round Rock assaulted by 2 suspects; police investigating

Round Rock police are looking for more information regarding an assault.

Police said on Sunday, March 12, around noon, an assault happened in the H-E-B parking lot at 250 University Blvd.

A stolen vehicle with five people inside, two males and three females, was driving through the parking lot, when two females exited the vehicle, and assaulted an employee.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police said two girls, who got out of the suspect vehicle, assaulted an H-E-B employee on March 12.

The driver is described as a Hispanic male with visible tattoos.

The stolen vehicle, a red Hyundai Sonata, has since been recovered, and police said the vehicle may have been involved in crimes in the Austin area as well.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867 or WilcoCrimeTips.org