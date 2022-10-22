Suspicious death in East Austin under investigation

The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in East Austin.

Authorities responded to the Lenox Park apartment complex in the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Little Walnut Creek at around 9 p.m. on October 21.

Witnesses told officers that they saw blood spots in and around the apartment complex and that they saw a vehicle leave the scene with someone in the car possibly shooting out of the window.

Police say a Hispanic man in his late 20s was dropped off at a nearby hospital and had died from his injuries. It's not clear how he was injured.

