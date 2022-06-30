Travis County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death of Leander man

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspicious death of a Leander man.

TCSO says that just before 3:30 p.m. June 28, deputies responded to the 11200 block of Beach Road in Leander where a 911 caller had reported a man was overdosing.

Deputies arrived and found 39-year-old Kevin Clevish unresponsive and CPR in progress. Deputies took over CPR and then ATCEMS arrived and took over, but resuscitation efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

Clevish was pronounced dead at 4:10 p.m. An autopsy was conducted the next day.

TCSO says that evidence so far reveals inconsistencies within the case and that pending further investigation and the final autopsy report, Clevish's death is being investigated as suspicious.