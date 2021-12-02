Police investigating suspicious death in northwest Austin

Police are investigating a suspicious death in northwest Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department (APD), a check welfare call came in around 2:30 p.m. Thursday for someone inside a home in the 12200 block of Old Stage Trail. Police were told a deceased person was inside the home.

When officers responded, they found a man's body inside and evidence of some kind of disturbance, says APD.

The victim is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s. His death is being investigated as Austin's 88th homicide.

A person of interest has been identified, but is not in custody, according to APD. There is currently an active search. Homicide detectives have also been interviewing neighbors.

APD says they believe this to be an isolated incident and are asking anyone with any information on this incident to contact APD's Homicide Unit at 512-477-3588 or Crimestoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

