Police investigating homicide in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating a homicide in South Austin.
Police say they got a call around 6:41 a.m. after neighbors heard gunshots in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground and started performing life-saving measures.
EMS also helped with life-saving measures, but the man died on scene.
Police say he had been shot 3 times.
Now, detectives are on scene trying to figure out what happened.
Police say one person has been detained who may be the suspect.
They do not believe there is a danger to the public, but they are still urging people to remain vigilant.
If you have any information, call police.