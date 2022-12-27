Police investigating homicide in South Austin

Police are investigating a homicide in South Austin.

Police say they got a call around 6:41 a.m. after neighbors heard gunshots in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground and started performing life-saving measures.

EMS also helped with life-saving measures, but the man died on scene.

Police say he had been shot 3 times.

Now, detectives are on scene trying to figure out what happened.

Police say one person has been detained who may be the suspect.

They do not believe there is a danger to the public, but they are still urging people to remain vigilant.

If you have any information, call police.