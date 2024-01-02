Expand / Collapse search

AFD investigating series of suspicious fires in SE Austin

Southeast Austin
AFD battles fires 'intentionally set'

Firefighters spent New Year's weekend battling several fires they said were intentionally set in southeast Austin. Right now, all of those fires are under investigation, and we don't know if they are connected.

AUSTIN, Texas - While many Austinites were celebrating the New Year, the Austin Fire Department spent their holiday extremely busy responding to calls, including a few suspicious fires.

"This was a very eventful weekend for the Austin Fire Department," said Rachael Lewis with AFD.

Lewis says yearly AFD receives over 19,000 fire reports tied to fireworks. On top of their expected fireworks fires, AFD was also called out to several suspicious fires in Southeast Austin.

"We had multiple fires in multiple locations, some related to fireworks and a couple others that we're investigating as suspicious currently," Lewis said.

Fire at golf course in southeast Austin

AFD responded to multiple fires at the Jimmy Clay Golf Complex in southeast Austin Saturday evening.

Lewis says Austin Fire has responded to five suspicious fires at four different locations in Southeast Austin that fire officials believe were intentionally set:

Fire at vacant duplex in southeast Austin

AFD crews responded to a fire at a vacant duplex on Atascosa Drive in southeast Austin.

"We can't say which ones we deem connected right now, but we are investigating all of them as fairly suspicious," said Lewis.

The suspect, or suspects, could face hefty charges due to the damages left behind.

"Depending on the damages and depending on what the investigation finds, that will determine what kind of charges they would face," said Lewis.