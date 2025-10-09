Expand / Collapse search

Austin airport given the all-clear after suspicious item was found in terminal

Published  October 9, 2025 7:06pm CDT
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
Credit: Austin Bergstrom International Airport

The Brief

    • The Austin airport was given the all-clear after a suspicious item was found
    • ABIA officials said it was found in the Barbara Jordan terminal
    • The airport is now returning to normal operations

AUSTIN, Texas - Police have given the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport the all-clear after a suspicious item was found at a terminal Thursday evening.

What we know:

On Oct. 9, around 6:36 p.m., the airport said law enforcement were responding to a suspicious item at the Barbara Jordan terminal.

Passengers were removed from the area as a precaution. 

About an hour later, the airport said they were given the all clear. The airport is now returning to normal operations.

The Source: Information from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials

