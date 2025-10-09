Austin airport given the all-clear after suspicious item was found in terminal
AUSTIN, Texas - Police have given the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport the all-clear after a suspicious item was found at a terminal Thursday evening.
What we know:
On Oct. 9, around 6:36 p.m., the airport said law enforcement were responding to a suspicious item at the Barbara Jordan terminal.
Passengers were removed from the area as a precaution.
About an hour later, the airport said they were given the all clear. The airport is now returning to normal operations.
The Source: Information from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials