Austin airport given the all-clear after suspicious item was found in terminal

The Brief The Austin airport was given the all-clear after a suspicious item was found ABIA officials said it was found in the Barbara Jordan terminal The airport is now returning to normal operations



Police have given the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport the all-clear after a suspicious item was found at a terminal Thursday evening.

What we know:

On Oct. 9, around 6:36 p.m., the airport said law enforcement were responding to a suspicious item at the Barbara Jordan terminal.

Passengers were removed from the area as a precaution.

About an hour later, the airport said they were given the all clear. The airport is now returning to normal operations.