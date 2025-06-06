Suspicious package at Hays County Public Safety Building determined to be non-harmful

article

The Brief Hays County Public Safety Building evacuated due to suspicious package County judge says evacuation is "out of an abundance of caution" The suspicious package was later determined to be non-harmful



A suspicious package at Hays County's Public Safety Building has been determined to be non-harmful.

The building was evacuated for most of the afternoon on Friday. The evacuations have since been lifted.

What we know:

On Friday, June 6, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said the building on Stagecoach Trail in San Marcos was evacuated out of an "abundance of caution."

The county urged residents to stay clear of the area.

The intersections of Wonder World/Stagecoach Trail and Dutton Drive/Corporate Drive have also been closed.

Dig deeper:

Evacuated employees currently not inside the Government Center are free to go for the rest of the day, says the judge.