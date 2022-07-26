Suspicious package investigation in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department and Austin Fire Department are investigating a suspicious package in downtown Austin.
The incident is happening near Brazos Street and 7th Street.
Police say they got a call at around 5:45 a.m. from a caller who said that found a package inside a parking lot.
No further details about the incident have been released at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.