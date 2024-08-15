SWAT situation: Search for suspect after 1 person injured in Northeast Austin

A SWAT situation in Northeast Austin has ended with one person injured and police looking for a suspect.

The Austin Police Department says it received a call at around 12:45 a.m. about an incident at an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Airport Boulevard.

When officers arrived they discovered a man in his 40s with obvious signs of injury. That man was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be okay.

Police said it was believed that the suspect had gone back inside an apartment and locked the door. That's when SWAT was called.

After a few hours, it was determined that the suspect was not inside.

No description of the suspect has been released.