SWAT situation in North Austin; suspect barricaded in home

The Brief SWAT situation in North Austin near East Rundberg Lane Police investigating an aggravated robbery caught up with the suspect who barricaded themselves inside a home



The Austin Police Department responded to a SWAT situation in North Austin.

What we know:

APD says officers were called to the 9100 block of North Plaza on May 25 at around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, the victim told police what had happened, and it was determined that an aggravated robbery had occurred.

Police found the suspect, but the suspect got away and was able to make it to a home near East Rundberg Lane and barricade themselves.

The SWAT team was called for backup as the suspect was believed to have a weapon.

As a precaution, residents nearby were evacuated, but police say there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

APD says the scene has been cleared.

No further information on the suspect has been released at this time.