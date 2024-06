Austin police are on the scene of a SWAT situation in Northeast Austin.

Police say there is a barricaded subject in the 1100 block of Ash Cove, near E. Braker Ln between I-35 and Dessau Rd.

Police believe the barricaded subject is a man around 50 years old and he's barricaded alone with no hostages.

APD Patrol and SWAT officers are working the call.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.