APD responding to SWAT situation in Southeast Austin

Austin police are on scene of a SWAT situation in Southeast Austin.

It started Friday just after 7 a.m. in the 4600 block of Nuckols Crossing Rd. with a disturbance between a man and a woman, who police say might be his girlfriend.

When police arrived, they could hear the disturbance and things breaking in the upstairs part of the apartment.

Officers called for them to come downstairs, and the woman ran out of the apartment, but the man stayed inside.

Police tried to call him out again, but he refused.

Officers say he's a violent criminal with an aggravated assault warrant for his arrest out of Hays County. Because he's used a weapon before, they decided to call in the SWAT team to try to get him to surrender peacefully.

Adjacent apartments have been evacuated and police say Nuckols Crossing is shut down in both directions between Maufrais Ln and Viewpoint Dr.

Expect delays and avoid the area if you can.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.