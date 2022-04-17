TCSO recovers body following report of 2 swimmers missing near Little Webberville Park

Two adult swimmers were reported missing in Webberville in eastern Travis County on Saturday, April 16.

ATCEMS responded to the Colorado River near Little Webberville Park off Water Street around 7 p.m. Multiple boats and STARflight were also called in to help find them.

Around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, ATCEMS announced that after an extensive search by water, air and land, no victims were found, and the rescue effort transitioned to a recovery effort.

Search efforts continued Sunday, April 17.

Travis County Sheriff's Office announced that a body of a man has been recovered in the same area as the initial water rescue call. Search efforts have been called off for the remainder of the day, and will continue again on Monday, April 18.

"This is the time of year when unfortunately, these types of things start happening, and there's a common misconception that if you're a good swimmer, everything's going to be okay you don't need to wear a lifejacket," Kristen Dark, TCSO Public Information Officer said.

"Being in a body of water, whether it be a river or a lake, it's not like being in a pool. Tragedy strikes very, very quickly."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

