SXSW 2022: Dolly Parton, James Patterson at Blockchain Creative Labs event

Country music legend Dolly Parton is making her first appearance at SXSW on March 18. She'll be appearing at an event at Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater sponsored by FOX Entertainment’s NFT studio, Blockchain Creative Labs.

BCL is partnering with Parton to live-stream her SXSW appearance on the blockchain and launch "Dollyverse", an audience-centric Web3 experience, to promote her first novel, "Run, Rose, Run", co-written with best-selling author James Patterson, and its companion music album.

An exclusive selection of official and certified Dolly NFT collectibles will be launched during the event, including limited-edition NFTs of the "Run, Rose, Run" album and a limited series of Dolly-inspired NFT artwork. They will be available to purchase during and after the festival.

Parton will speak with Patterson at the event on March 18, and it will be followed by a performance from Parton.

This isn't the only big event at SXSW for Blockchain Creative Labs. It took over 5th and Trinity with its BCL House and hosted Web3 parties, events, experiments, and music performances.

