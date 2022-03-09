Blockchain Creative Labs takes over 5th & Trinity for SXSW

Blockchain Creative Labs is taking over 5th & Trinity in downtown Austin and hosting a series of Web3 parties, events, and experiments for SXSW.

Blockchain Creative Labs @ SXSW will be at 5th & Trinity March 11 through the 13. The event is open to the public who RSVP from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., the event is for badge holders only. Anyone with a music badge, film badge, interactive badge, or platinum badge can attend.

"We’re inviting festival-goers to create, innovate and interact with NFTs, Blockchain, and the Metaverse," FOX Entertainment's NFT studio said on its website. "Spend three days in the future, witnessing the World’s Largest Co-Created NFT, earning tokens, and being airdropped free digital collectibles from SXSW artists."

Web3 parties, events, experiments planned for Blockchain Creative Labs @ SXSW:

SXSW x BCL NFT LEDGER

The SXSW x BCL NFT Ledger, an infinite, immersive room-scale, real-time visualization of blockchain data at SXSW. The events and moments captured by the ledger will be live at Blockchain Creative Labs and then minted into the World’s Largest Co-created NFT. This represents the first-ever blockchain time capsule created at a festival.

BCL_RECORDBLOCKS

Discover your new favorite musician via the blockchain and get rewarded with free NFT drops from SXSW artists. This audio-visual installation is an experiment with those-formerly known-as-the audience, as your listening will actively unlock unique digital artwork. Forging a new model of fan-artist mutual support, BCL_RecordBlocks is the future of music in Web3.

BCL_NFT_GALLERY

The BCL_NFT_Gallery celebrates a series of diverse new NFT art and entertainment collections by day and experimental DJ parties by night. From WWE to global superstars, up-and-coming musicians to world premiere films, surprise creators and artists, this is the larger-than-life future of Web3 you’ve been waiting for.

BCL_WEB3_EXCHANGE

The heart of the Lab is an immersive, decentralized exchange of ideas between the best and brightest of Web3. With daily fireside chats, discussions, debates, decentralized disruptions, and celebrity drop-ins, you won’t find a clearer window into the future than at the BCL_Web3_Exchange. Come, learn, listen and participate in the conversion about the future impact and opportunities of Web3 on the creative community and media business.

View the programming schedule here and below.

FULL PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

10:00-10:45 AM - The Future of Work is Not Corporate: It’s DAOs and Crypto Networks

James Young, CEO, Collab.Land

Delleon McGlone, Community Builder

Vanilla Delphia, Potion DAO member

12:00-12:45 PM - Web3 For the Rest of Us

LATASHÁ, Music Artist and Head of Community Programming, ZORA

Kit Mueller, VP Corp Development, Stronghold Digital Mining

Brian Kaplan, VP of Marketing and Digital, EM.Co

Danielle Simmons, Head of Strategy, Shareability

1:00-1:45 PM - Entrepreneurship in Web3: Leading Through Innovation

Melody Hildebrandt, President, Blockchain Creative Labs

Anjali Young, CCO, Collab.Land

Shelley Zalis, CEO, The Female Quotient

Scilla Andreen, Filmmaker/Author/CEO & Co-Founder, IndieFlix

Rachel Wolfson, Senior Reporter, Cointelegraph; Author

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

10:00-10:45 AM - Web3 Music: Can Blockchain Revolutionize Music Royalties?

Nait Jones, Head of Growth, Royal

Emily Parker, Executive Director of Global Content, CoinDesk

Charlie Durbin, Co-Founder, Decent

Mark Kovic, Digital Marketing/NFT Artist, CTK Entertainment

Vanessa Magos, Artist Manager (VÉRITÉ, Pussy Riot)

11:00-11:45 AM - Web3 Goes Mainstream: Charting A Course to Mass Adoption

Michelle Munson, CEO, Eluvio

Lesley Silverman, Head of Digital Assets, UTA

Eli Tan, Media & Culture Reporter, CoinDesk

Avner Ronen, VP of Product Development, Samsung Electronics

12:00-12:45 PM - Crypto Communities: Building Connections & Asset Safekeeping

Melody Hildebrandt, President, Blockchain Creative Labs

Anjali Young, CCO, Collab.Land

TAE, RaidGuild Cleric

J. Clara Chan, Digital Media Writer, The Hollywood Reporter

1:00-1:45 PM - Decentralized Storytelling: How Hollywood is Embracing Web3

Leo Matchett, Co-Founder & CEO, Decentralized Pictures

Diana Williams, CEO and Co-founder, Kinetic Energy Entertainment

J. Clara Chan, Digital Media Writer, The Hollywood Reporter

2:00-2:45 PM - Decentralizing Reality: The Promise, Potential, and Challenges of Web3

Gabo Arora, CEO, Lightshread.io

Sly Lee, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Emerge

Yasmin Elayat, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Scatter

Sutu, Artist & Co-Founder, EyeJack

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

10:00-10:45 AM - Web3 Finance: The Future of DeFi

Uddhav Marwaha, Co-Founder/CEO, Friktion Labs

Kyle Samani, Managing Partner, Multicoin Capital

Joe McCann, Investor, Entrepreneur, Technologist and Trader

Tristan Yver, Head of Strategy, FTX

Shiliang Tang, Chief Investment Officer, LedgerPrime

11:00-11:45 AM - Web3 Entertainment: Animating the Blockchain

Scott Greenberg, CEO, Blockchain Creative Labs & Bento Box Entertainment

Tommy Pallotta, Producer, "A Scanner Darkly," "Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood"

Ben Jones, Creative Director, Bento Box Entertainment

Erick Calderon, Founder and CEO, Art Blocks

Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment

Richard Whittaker, Culture Editor, The Austin Chronicle

12:00-12:45 PM - Fox Entertainment: Welcome to Flatch

Paul Feig, Executive Producer/Director

Jenny Bicks, Executive Producer/Writer

Holmes, Series Star

Sam Straley, Series Star

Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment

Peter White, TV Editor, Deadline

1:00-1:45 PM - NFTs and Physical Art: The Future of Collecting

Brian Trunzo, Metaverse Lead, Polygon Studios

John Swarbrooke, Art Specialist, 0xArt

Marjorie Hernandez, Founder, LUKSO; Co-founder, THE DEMATERIALISED

2:00-2:45 PM - WWE Meets Web3: Stars, Brands and Fans

Michael Casey, CCO, CoinDesk

Special Guest TBA, WWE

Charlotte Flair, WWE Superstar

Robert Gottlieb, Executive Vice President, Marketing, FOX Sports

