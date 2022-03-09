Blockchain Creative Labs takes over 5th & Trinity for SXSW
AUSTIN, Texas - Blockchain Creative Labs is taking over 5th & Trinity in downtown Austin and hosting a series of Web3 parties, events, and experiments for SXSW.
Blockchain Creative Labs @ SXSW will be at 5th & Trinity March 11 through the 13. The event is open to the public who RSVP from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., the event is for badge holders only. Anyone with a music badge, film badge, interactive badge, or platinum badge can attend.
"We’re inviting festival-goers to create, innovate and interact with NFTs, Blockchain, and the Metaverse," FOX Entertainment's NFT studio said on its website. "Spend three days in the future, witnessing the World’s Largest Co-Created NFT, earning tokens, and being airdropped free digital collectibles from SXSW artists."
Web3 parties, events, experiments planned for Blockchain Creative Labs @ SXSW:
SXSW x BCL NFT LEDGER
The SXSW x BCL NFT Ledger, an infinite, immersive room-scale, real-time visualization of blockchain data at SXSW. The events and moments captured by the ledger will be live at Blockchain Creative Labs and then minted into the World’s Largest Co-created NFT. This represents the first-ever blockchain time capsule created at a festival.
BCL_RECORDBLOCKS
Discover your new favorite musician via the blockchain and get rewarded with free NFT drops from SXSW artists. This audio-visual installation is an experiment with those-formerly known-as-the audience, as your listening will actively unlock unique digital artwork. Forging a new model of fan-artist mutual support, BCL_RecordBlocks is the future of music in Web3.
BCL_NFT_GALLERY
The BCL_NFT_Gallery celebrates a series of diverse new NFT art and entertainment collections by day and experimental DJ parties by night. From WWE to global superstars, up-and-coming musicians to world premiere films, surprise creators and artists, this is the larger-than-life future of Web3 you’ve been waiting for.
BCL_WEB3_EXCHANGE
The heart of the Lab is an immersive, decentralized exchange of ideas between the best and brightest of Web3. With daily fireside chats, discussions, debates, decentralized disruptions, and celebrity drop-ins, you won’t find a clearer window into the future than at the BCL_Web3_Exchange. Come, learn, listen and participate in the conversion about the future impact and opportunities of Web3 on the creative community and media business.
View the programming schedule here and below.
FULL PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
10:00-10:45 AM - The Future of Work is Not Corporate: It’s DAOs and Crypto Networks
- James Young, CEO, Collab.Land
- Delleon McGlone, Community Builder
- Vanilla Delphia, Potion DAO member
12:00-12:45 PM - Web3 For the Rest of Us
- LATASHÁ, Music Artist and Head of Community Programming, ZORA
- Kit Mueller, VP Corp Development, Stronghold Digital Mining
- Brian Kaplan, VP of Marketing and Digital, EM.Co
- Danielle Simmons, Head of Strategy, Shareability
1:00-1:45 PM - Entrepreneurship in Web3: Leading Through Innovation
- Melody Hildebrandt, President, Blockchain Creative Labs
- Anjali Young, CCO, Collab.Land
- Shelley Zalis, CEO, The Female Quotient
- Scilla Andreen, Filmmaker/Author/CEO & Co-Founder, IndieFlix
- Rachel Wolfson, Senior Reporter, Cointelegraph; Author
SATURDAY, MARCH 12
10:00-10:45 AM - Web3 Music: Can Blockchain Revolutionize Music Royalties?
- Nait Jones, Head of Growth, Royal
- Emily Parker, Executive Director of Global Content, CoinDesk
- Charlie Durbin, Co-Founder, Decent
- Mark Kovic, Digital Marketing/NFT Artist, CTK Entertainment
- Vanessa Magos, Artist Manager (VÉRITÉ, Pussy Riot)
11:00-11:45 AM - Web3 Goes Mainstream: Charting A Course to Mass Adoption
- Michelle Munson, CEO, Eluvio
- Lesley Silverman, Head of Digital Assets, UTA
- Eli Tan, Media & Culture Reporter, CoinDesk
- Avner Ronen, VP of Product Development, Samsung Electronics
12:00-12:45 PM - Crypto Communities: Building Connections & Asset Safekeeping
- Melody Hildebrandt, President, Blockchain Creative Labs
- Anjali Young, CCO, Collab.Land
- TAE, RaidGuild Cleric
- J. Clara Chan, Digital Media Writer, The Hollywood Reporter
1:00-1:45 PM - Decentralized Storytelling: How Hollywood is Embracing Web3
- Leo Matchett, Co-Founder & CEO, Decentralized Pictures
- Diana Williams, CEO and Co-founder, Kinetic Energy Entertainment
- J. Clara Chan, Digital Media Writer, The Hollywood Reporter
2:00-2:45 PM - Decentralizing Reality: The Promise, Potential, and Challenges of Web3
- Gabo Arora, CEO, Lightshread.io
- Sly Lee, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Emerge
- Yasmin Elayat, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Scatter
- Sutu, Artist & Co-Founder, EyeJack
SUNDAY, MARCH 13
10:00-10:45 AM - Web3 Finance: The Future of DeFi
- Uddhav Marwaha, Co-Founder/CEO, Friktion Labs
- Kyle Samani, Managing Partner, Multicoin Capital
- Joe McCann, Investor, Entrepreneur, Technologist and Trader
- Tristan Yver, Head of Strategy, FTX
- Shiliang Tang, Chief Investment Officer, LedgerPrime
11:00-11:45 AM - Web3 Entertainment: Animating the Blockchain
- Scott Greenberg, CEO, Blockchain Creative Labs & Bento Box Entertainment
- Tommy Pallotta, Producer, "A Scanner Darkly," "Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood"
- Ben Jones, Creative Director, Bento Box Entertainment
- Erick Calderon, Founder and CEO, Art Blocks
- Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment
- Richard Whittaker, Culture Editor, The Austin Chronicle
12:00-12:45 PM - Fox Entertainment: Welcome to Flatch
- Paul Feig, Executive Producer/Director
- Jenny Bicks, Executive Producer/Writer
- Holmes, Series Star
- Sam Straley, Series Star
- Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment
- Peter White, TV Editor, Deadline
1:00-1:45 PM - NFTs and Physical Art: The Future of Collecting
- Brian Trunzo, Metaverse Lead, Polygon Studios
- John Swarbrooke, Art Specialist, 0xArt
- Marjorie Hernandez, Founder, LUKSO; Co-founder, THE DEMATERIALISED
2:00-2:45 PM - WWE Meets Web3: Stars, Brands and Fans
- Michael Casey, CCO, CoinDesk
- Special Guest TBA, WWE
- Charlotte Flair, WWE Superstar
- Robert Gottlieb, Executive Vice President, Marketing, FOX Sports
