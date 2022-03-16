SXSW 2022: 'SoundCloud Next Wav' experiential event series

article

SoundCloud held an experiential event series for SXSW, bringing artists and fans together for community, career building, and discovering new music. "SoundCloud Next Wav" was held at the iconic music venue Mohawk on Red River Street in downtown Austin.

Attendees of the one-day event also participated in artist-focused workshops and discussions. One focused on ways for artists to take their communities global while keeping loyal fans close. The the other dove into details of SoundCloud’s user centric model "Fan-Powered Royalties," which levels the playing field for independent artists by tying payouts to fandom, and how the artist-to-fan connection can help empower artists to do what they love.

A discussion on "Fan-Powered Future" at SoundCloud Next Wav SXSW on March 14, 2022 featuring (Left to Right) Austin Hurwitz, SVP, Venice Music, Moderator Maria Gironas, Senior Media Partnerships Manager of Talent, Reddit, Michael Pelczynski, VP of St Expand

Rounding out the evening was an all-women live music showcase featuring some SoundCloud artists on the rise. DJ Rosegold had multiple sets and the performances kicked off with Miami-based musician riela followed by Mexican-American R&B artist Flores in her first-ever live performance in the US.

Breakout hip-hop artist Kelow LaTesha brought the energy to her alternative-rap set before the Beyoncé-approved, buzzing Houston rapper Monaleo closed out the event taking fans up on the stage with her to sing some of her favorite tracks.

Local Austin artists, including Kate Dehler, Pooneh Ghana, and Ian Gorth, also were featured at the event with their works displayed around the venue.

