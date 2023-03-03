SXSW 2023: Preview the people, films and events coming to Austin

South by Southwest returns to Austin with a packed schedule of speakers, movie premieres, performances, and more.

Those lucky enough to hold official SXSW badges can enjoy an exciting lineup of A-list celebrities, live music, and innovative ideas.

Here’s a look at some of the people, films, and occasions descending upon downtown Austin this year.

Speakers

From Hollywood actors and athletes to activists and astrophysicists, this year’s Keynote and featured speakers have been selected from a wide array of industries and professions to drive daily dialogue at the conference.

Keynote speakers include actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Scottish actress Tilda Swinton, William Shatner of Star Trek fame, and members of the NASA team that launched the James Webb Space Telescope, the largest of its kind, in December 2021.

Prominent featured speakers throughout the conference include Olympian Allyson Felix in conversation about brand/athlete partnerships, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in a panel discussing empowering the next generation to build a better future.

Film & TV

Last year’s film festival featured an acclaimed headlining lineup of imaginative and innovative movies including the Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All At Once and the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent starring Nicholas Cage as himself. This year’s festival offers an exciting assortment of narrative features hoping to be talked about tomorrow.

Opening the festival is the premiere of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, an action-adventure film based on the popular role-playing fantasy game and starring Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez. Both stars will be in Austin for the premiere.

This year’s headlining film program features a number of narrative features based on true events. Actress Eva Longoria makes her feature directorial debut with Flamin’ Hot, based on the true story of a Frito-Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican-American heritage to invent Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Tetris, directed by Jon S. Baird, follows the true story of an American video games salesman and his attempt to bring the eponymous video game to American markets against the backdrop of the Cold War.

Comedy

SXSW’s comedy festival hosts the legends of today and the greats of tomorrow for a program of laughs, stand-up, podcast recordings and more.

Opening the festival is the Variety Power of Comedy recognizing comedic achievements across stand-up, film and TV, and digital platforms. Honorees this year include Eric Andre, Chelsea Handler, Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick, Patton Oswalt and Tim Robinson.

Other notable events include live podcast recordings of improv4humans, Maltin on Movies, The Comedian’s Comedian with Stuart Goldsmith, and The Smartest Man in the World. Brian Moses brings insult comedy back to the SXSW stage with The Hateful Eight: Roast Battle’s Tournament of Champions.

Music

This year’s music festival is packed with both local and national artists from a variety of genres.

JVKE, who in the last year has broken the Billboard Top 10 with his single "golden hour," will briefly perform at the Inn Cahoots the evening of March 16. Andrew McMahan in the Wilderness will also be returning to SXSW.

Local artists include Caleb de Casper (recognized by the city of Austin in 2022 for his contribution to the community’s culture), Luna Luna, who recently relocated to Austin from Dallas, Warren Hood, and The Tiarras.

Events

Hundreds of companies and organizations make their annual pilgrimage to Austin to produce exciting pop-ups and fun events for conference attendees.

Rainey Street is the focal point for many of these events. Stop by Midwest House March 10 through 14 to see why Midwesterners love to call this region of America home, and take a look at the House of Goodness by Avocados from Mexico to encounter an immersive experience all about avocados.

Opportunities also abound outside of downtown. Head down to the South Congress Hotel on March 11 for Create and Cultivate’s annual summit of live podcasts, inspiring panels and networking opportunities. Escape to Huston-Tilloston University for All Things Food on March 12 to hear live music, listen to culinary luminaries and taste good food.