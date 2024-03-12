Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in downtown Austin; SXSW issues statement

Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left one pedestrian dead and another injured in downtown Austin.

On Tuesday, just after 1 a.m., police say two pedestrians were walking at the intersection of 7th Street and Red River, when they were hit by a vehicle.

One of the pedestrians was taken to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries and the other died at the scene.

The intersection was closed for hours as police investigated, but as of 5 a.m., the road had reopened.

The incident happened during South By Southwest. SXSW released a statement Tuesday morning saying, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of an individual in downtown Austin following an auto-pedestrian accident shortly after 1:00am this morning. Our thoughts are with all affected by this tragic incident."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.