SXSW and concerts: Downtown Austin prepares for upcoming events

Downtown Austin is preparing for its busy season as popular spring events launch next month.

Organizers of South by Southwest (SXSW) said about 340,000 people packed into downtown Austin last year for the festival.

"That supports jobs," said Brandon Fahy, the director of downtown experience for Downtown Austin Alliance. "That's sales tax revenue. That is hotel tax revenue. It benefits the entire city. Not just downtown."

That many people also means a lot of preparation.

"There has been a lot of planning going on for the last year to make this event this year perfect," said Fahy.

That's why the Downtown Austin Alliance hosted a public forum to discuss what residents can expect this year.

"Make sure the public knows what's happening, what the plans are so they can share with their constituents and clients, just to get the word out," said Bill Manno, the corporate special events program manager at Austin Center for Events.

Austin will host the Texas Relays on March 27-30 and the Moontower Comedy Festival on April 10-21.

The CMT Music Awards is also returning for its second year on April 7.

"Last year we shut down Congress," said James Russell with CMT Music Awards. "Several blocks of it for a whole week. This year we're not shutting down any streets. In fact, everything this year is confined to campus."

The CMT Music Awards will hold its award show at the Moody Center and concerts near the iconic UT tower.

"Just plan ahead," said Manno. "Know that there's going to be a lot of traffic and every year it is. Be patient. Be kind."

Plenty of road closures are expected, including for SXSW, like chunks of Sixth Street and Riverside Drive.

CapMetro hopes to ease some of that congestion.

"We'll run a little later on the weekends to get everyone where they have to be," said Ron Foster, the CapMetro transportation planner. "Ride the train. The train never stops."

Austin police and EMS are also in planning mode.

Last year, police took a violent crime initiative during the spring festival season.

It reported about 130 arrests in 10 days, seized 61 firearms, and confiscated several types of narcotics, including cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

"Our days, nights, and evening shifts will all be staffed at 100 percent plus," said Downtown Area Commander Jeff Olson with the Austin Police Department. "So what that means is minimum 100 percent. Certain times they'll actually be over that."

As for a full lineup and vendors for each event, some of that is still a work in progress.

"Beyoncé had some new country music come out, so that would be kinda cool," said Russell.

CMT said that it expects to have artists at a similar level to last year’s singers, which included Carrie Underwood and The Black Crowes.

For the full list of public transit options, road closures, and more, the Downtown Austin Alliance published the presentation online.

SXSW is March 8-16.